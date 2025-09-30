Unknown assailants fired pyrotechnics at Bundeswehr aircraft — Der Spiegel

BERLIN, September 30. /TASS/. Unknown assailants fired pyrotechnics at a Bundeswehr military transport aircraft as it was taking off from an airfield in Celle (Lower Saxony), Der Spiegel reports.

According to the magazine, the incident occurred on September 26 at around 12:00 p.m. The assailants missed the C-130, but the pilots noticed a flash and then a loud bang. They immediately notified airfield controllers.

Sources in the German Armed Forces told Der Spiegel that such incidents involving military aircraft are extremely rare. Military and police quickly arrived at the scene, but were unable to identify the suspects. The airfield was searched for explosives, but nothing suspicious was found.

Both the Bundeswehr and the police are pushing ahead with the investigation of the incident.