More than 50 aftershocks recordered in Kamchatka in past day

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 11. /TASS/. Kamchatka is experiencing an ongoing series of aftershocks following a recent powerful earthquake, with scientists registering as many as 54 seismic events over the past 24 hours, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Over the past day, 54 aftershocks occurred. Six of those, ranging in magnitude from two to four, were felt." the department said.

Thirty-five people remain in temporary accommodation.

So far, seven volcanos have been reported active in the region, with some of them being awakened by earthquakes, scientists say.

On July 30, an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8, Russia’s strongest since 1952, struck off the coast of Kamchatka.