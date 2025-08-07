Ukrainian agent guilty of assassination plot of Russian commander tailed him in 2023

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian agent Viktor Kucher, who, as the military court found, was plotting to assassinate commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2024, followed the general and searched for information about him on the Internet. As stated in the case materials reviewed by TASS, he reported on his every action to his curator.

The Second Western District Military Court sentenced Kucher to 20 years in prison and an $8,750 fine.The Ukrainian pleaded not guilty.

The verdict has not yet entered into force, the defense plans to appeal it. "Using the Google Chrome Internet application, Kucher searched for public information about the commander's identity, his official car, and possible presence at a charity concert held at the State Kremlin Palace on December 6, 2023. Then, on November 10, 2023, Kucher proceeded by car to one of the places where the commander was likely to be located, where he carried out visual observation of the adjacent territory and its video recording," the documents say.

On December 6, 2023, a charity concert "Hello, the Country of Heroes!" was held at the State Kremlin Palace dedicated to Russians, whose military, civil, and labor feats have become a bright page in the country's history. The honorary guests were participants of the Great Patriotic War, Heroes of the Soviet Union, Heroes of the Russian Federation, Heroes of Socialist Labor, and knights of the Order of Glory.

The 41-year-old unemployed citizen of Ukraine was found guilty of participating in a terrorist community (Part 2 of Article 205.4 of the Criminal Code), preparing for a terrorist act (part 1 of Article 30, Part 2 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code) and illegally acquiring and carrying explosives and explosive devices (Article 222.1 of the Criminal Code). As follows from the materials, in the autumn of 2023, Kucher agreed to the proposal of an employee of the Ukrainian special services to commit a terrorist attack in Moscow by blowing up the then commander of Russia’s long-range aviation. Kucher pleaded not guilty and testified that he had no intention of committing a terrorist act in Moscow, had not entered into an agreement with anyone, and had not transported explosives, according to the documents.

The court found that Kucher had received instructions from the Ukrainian curator to establish the routes of movement of the high-ranking military officer, his places of service, residence and location. The Ukrainian agent carried out visual surveillance and made video recordings, sending information to the officer via messenger. The man was carrying a GPS tracker with him, traveling in a minibus, the keys to which the curators handed over to him through front persons in a Moscow parking lot. He installed a dashboard video register in it. Last May, he purchased three SIM cards of a Russian cellular operator, after which he, using the coordinates he received, he arrived to a hiding place on the outskirts of one of the towns near Moscow, took out an explosive device with the possibility of its remote activation, and an electric detonator, the documents say.

Kucher put the SIM cards he had bought in the same cache, reported to his supervisor, and was then detained by law enforcement officers. According to the expert examination, the bomb consisted of a C-4 explosive charge with a total weight of almost 500 grams.

Prior to his arrest, Kucher lived in the west of Moscow. He was twice subjected to administrative arrest for minor hooliganism (Article 20.1 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation).

Kucher's case went to court in February and was heard for almost six months.