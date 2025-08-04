Trial of the criminal case over terrorist attack in Crocus to be held behind closed doors

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The trial of those charged in the criminal case over the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall entertainment center will be held behind closed doors due to the presence of classified information in the case materials, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"The court, after deliberating on the spot, decided to hold the next hearing behind closed doors," the resolution of the panel of three judges reads.

The decision to close the trial to the media and the public at large was also made due to the threat to the safety of all its participants, including the state prosecutor. The representative of 127 victims, lawyer Lyudmila Aivar, asked not to close the trial.

There are 19 defendants in the case, including both the direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack and their accomplices: Shamsiddin Fariduni, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Muhammadsobir Faizov, Saidakram Murodali Rachabalizoda, Umedzhon Soliev, Mustakim Soliyev, Shakhromdzhon Gadoyev, Zubaydullo Ismoilov, Khusein Khamidov, Muhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, Yakubdzhoni Davlatkhon Yusufzoda, Nazrimad Lutfulloi, Jumakhon Kurbonov, Khusen Medov, Dzhabrail Aushev, Alisher Kasimov, as well as Isroil, Dilovar and Aminchon Islomovs. All are included in the list of terrorists in Russia. On March 22, 2024, Rachabalizoda, Faizov, Mirzoyev and Fariduni committed a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall, shooting visitors with firearms and setting the hall on fire. As a result, 149 people were killed, one is considered missing. The damage caused amounted to about 6 billion rubles. After the terrorist attack, four perpetrators tried to escape to Ukraine, but were detained in the Bryansk Region and taken to Moscow. The investigation into the two organizers and four members of the terrorist organization is continuing.