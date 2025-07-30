Tsunami threat remains in Severo-Kurilsk — authorities

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The threat of tsunami remains in Severo-Kurilsk, the press service of the Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport, Rosmorrechflot, told TASS.

"The threat of tsunami remains in Severo-Kurilsk. The Severo-Kurilsk marine terminal of the Nevelsk Seaport is not functioning," the press service said.

"The seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is also functioning normally," the authority noted.

A strong earthquake occurred in the morning near the shores of Kamchatka, with its magnitude reaching 8.8 as authorities reported. It became the strongest earthquake since 1952.