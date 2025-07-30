Material damage estimate after earthquake in Kamchatka to be ready within a week

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, July 30. /TASS/. The overall material damage estimate after the earthquake in Kamchatka will be ready within a week, Governor Vladimir Solodov said on his Telegram account.

"I held the urgent meeting of the commission for prevention and response of emergencies," the governor wrote. "The list of properties for instrumented survey will be prepared by July 31. The overall material damage estimate will be ready within a week," Solodov added.

All the residential properties with applications received in respect of them about partial damage will be survey, the governor said.

A strong earthquake occurred in the morning near the shores of Kamchatka, with its magnitude reaching 8.8 as authorities reported. It became the strongest earthquake since 1952.