One person dies, three others injured after Ukrainian drone attack on Leningrad Region

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. One person died and three more were injured after a Ukrainian drone attack on the Leningrad Region, the region’s governor, Alexander Drozdenko, said.

"Regrettably, casualties have been reported. A man died in a fire caused by drone fragments. A woman was injured by drone debris in the Lomonosov district. Two more young men sought medical assistance," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the Russian defense ministry, fifty-one Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Leningrad Region during the day.

According to the governor, the attack targeted industrial and military sites. Air defense forces shot down all the aerial targets.