Organizers of Crocus attack acted in Ukraine’s interests — case files

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Investigators have identified the masterminds of the terrorist group, whose participants committed the deadly Crocus City Hall terror attack, according to case files obtained by TASS.

The files show that Bekov A.I. and Khikmatov A.M. "acted in the interests of Ukraine’s supreme political leadership" with the goal of destabilizing situation in Russia.

From June 1, 2023, they led a terrorist group that plotted terror attacks in Moscow and Kaspiisk. The latter was prevented.

The terror attack on Crocus City Hall was committed on March 22, 2024. According to the latest data, as many as 149 people died, 609 others received wounds and injuries, and one person went missing. The overall damage was estimated at around 6 billion rubles (nearly 76.5 million US dollars).

A total of 19 people are tried in connection with the attack, including perpetrators and their accomplices. An investigation against the two organizers and four other members of the terrorist organization continues.