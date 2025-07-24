FACTBOX: What we know about passenger plane crash in Amur Region

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The An-24 passenger plane lost contact in the Amur Region, with its wreckage later located on a mountainside 16 km from Tynda. Preliminary reports from emergency services indicate no survivors.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances of the incident

The Angara Airlines An-24 failed to report at a designated checkpoint several kilometers from Tynda Airport.

Emergency services indicate that the aircraft was operating flight Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry dispatched rescue teams to the location of the plane’s disappearance.

Rosaviation also deployed an aircraft to assist in the search.

No distress signals were emitted prior to the loss of contact, emergency services reported.

The plane disappeared from radar after initiating a go-around during its landing approach in Tynda, the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The dense taiga and marshland hampered search efforts for the missing aircraft, emergency services noted.

Discovery of the wreckage

The wreckage of the missing An-24 passenger plane has been found on a mountainside 16 kilometers from Tynda, the press service of the Amur Civil Defense and Fire Safety Center told TASS.

Following the discovery, the Amur Regional Emergencies Ministry branch activated a hotline: +7 (4162) 53-99-99.

Preliminary reports indicate all those on board are deceased, with no survivors observed during an aerial inspection of the site, the regional civil defense and fire safety center told TASS.

Passenger count

Emergency services stated there were 40 passengers, including two children, and six crew members on board.

Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov wrote on his Telegram channel that preliminary data indicates the plane carried 43 passengers, five of them children, along with six crew members.

Investigation

A criminal case has been opened under article 263, part 3 of the Russian criminal code (violation of air traffic safety rules resulting in the death of three or more persons).

Crew error during low-visibility landing is being considered as the likely cause of an An-24 passenger aircraft crashing in the Amur Region.

Federal registry data indicates that the last inspection of Angara Airlines, operator of the crashed plane, was conducted by Rostransnadzor in July 2025.