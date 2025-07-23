Security forces foil terrorist attack at oil refinery in southern Russia

KRASNODAR, July 23. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) for the Krasnodar Region have foiled a terrorist attack targeting a local oil refining facility, the FSB office for the Krasnodar Region told reporters.

The attack was planned by a foreign national acting on behalf of an international terrorist organization. A criminal case has been opened.

"The FSB office for the Krasnodar Region has thwarted a terrorist attack planned by a citizen of one of the Central Asian republics, who was acting on orders from an international terrorist organization, at an oil refining facility in the region. The FSB investigative department has opened a criminal case against the detained individual, who has been charged with crimes stipulated by part 1 of article 30, part 1 of article 205, and part 2 of article 205.5 of the Russian criminal code. The investigation is underway," the statement reads.

To carry out the attack, the man, acting on orders of his handler, prepared a Molotov cocktail. His plan involved setting fire to a dormitory building at one of the oil refining facilities, followed by posting video footage of the crime online to intimidate the public. The man intended to travel to Afghanistan to join the ranks of the aforementioned international terrorist organization.

Upon his arrest, the court ordered the suspect’s detention for the duration of the preliminary investigation.