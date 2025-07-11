One die, seven injured in bus-truck collision in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. One person died and seven others were injured in a traffic accident involving a commuter bus and a truck in the Moscow Region, the press service of the Russian interior ministry’s regional department said.

The accident occurred on Friday evening some 37 kilometers away from Moscow. "According to preliminary data, the commuter bus driver rammed a truck which stopped on the lane because of a technical malfunction. As a result of the collision, the bus driver died instantly. There were 12 passengers in the bus. Seven of them sought medical assistance," the press service said.

An investigation is underway.