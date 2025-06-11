Six injured in Ukrainian drone strike on industrial facility in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, June 11. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attacked an industrial facility in the town of Shebekino in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, leaving six people injured, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"An FPV drone struck an industrial facility in Shebekino. Six civilians suffered injuries," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, a man and two women sustained mine-blast and shrapnel injuries, while another three women suffered barotrauma injuries. "All the injured were taken to the Shebekino Central District Hospital where they are receiving the necessary treatment," Gladkov added.

The attack damaged the facade and windows of one of the facility's buildings.