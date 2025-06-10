Protesters opposing Trump’s immigration policy ransack stores in Los Angeles — media

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. Several businesses in Los Angeles, California, were ransacked during the riots staged by protesters against US President Donald Trump's immigration policy, the KTLA TV channel reported.

Looters broke into a T-Mobile cell phone store by smashing the glass front door, the TV channel said, adding that an Adidas sportswear store in downtown Los Angeles was also ransacked.

The local branch of the CBS TV channel reported that several electric cars of the Waymo company (owned by Google parent Alphabet) were vandalized and set on fire. All owners of the affected businesses will be able to report any damage to the police, the media outlet added.

Mass detentions of undocumented migrants began in Los Angeles on June 6. By the evening of June 7, at least 44 people were already held on suspicion of immigration violations. Citizens took to the streets in response to the raids. The CBS report indicates that protesters tried to obstruct police activities, blocked roadways and threw rocks and firecrackers at officers from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Los Angeles police detained at least 56 people over the past weekend.

Trump had ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to respond to the unrest without consulting California Governor Gavin Newsom, who later sued the US president and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for sending in troops without his permission. According to the CNN TV channel, about 1,700 National Guard troops were deployed to Los Angeles. The US Department of Defense sent about 700 Marines to respond to the unrest.