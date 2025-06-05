Tragedy averted in Voronezh Region after train tracks booby-trapped with explosives

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. A potential railway tragedy was narrowly avoided in Russia's Voronezh Region after an explosive device damaged a section of track shortly before a train's arrival. According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the incident is being investigated as a terrorist act.

Circumstances

- Several trains were halted due to damage to the railroad at the Yevdakovo-Saguny crossing.

- No casualties were reported, Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed on Telegram.

Investigation

- The FSB reported that the explosion occurred early in the morning just ahead of a passing train.

- Emergency braking by the alert train driver and crew prevented a disaster.

- Preliminary findings support initiating criminal proceedings under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (Terrorism).

- A full investigation is underway, and authorities are inspecting the scene.

Response and recovery

- The South-Eastern Railway's press service announced that a crisis management center has been established.

- One track at the affected crossing has already reopened following an infrastructure inspection.

- Restoration work on the second track is ongoing.

- Russian Railways is taking measures to minimize delays.

Traffic disruptions

- Train movement by Crimea’s Grand Service Express was temporarily suspended.

- Five of its trains traveling to or from Crimea experienced delays.

- The Federal Passenger Company (FPC), a Russian Railways subsidiary, reported delays affecting 21 long-distance trains.

- Impacted routes include destinations such as Adler, Sukhumi, Anapa, Kislovodsk, Imereti resort, Yekaterinburg, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Murmansk, Sosnogorsk, Vologda, and Nizhny Novgorod.

- Train crews are assisting affected passengers as needed.