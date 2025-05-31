A bridge collapsed in Bryansk Region, there are casualties — governor

BRYANSK, June 1. /TASS/. A bridge collapsed in Russia’s Bryansk Region, there are casualties, the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz, reported on his Telegram channel.

"A bridge collapsed in the Vygonichsky District. Currently, in the area of one of the sections of the federal highway A240, a traffic accident occurred involving cars and a passenger train. Unfortunately, there are casualties," he wrote.

Bogomaz noted that all emergency services and government officials are working at the scene.

"Everything necessary is being done to provide assistance to the victims," the governor added.