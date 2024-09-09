Firefighters extinguish fire in Rostov Region depot 12 days after drone attack

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 9. /TASS/. The fire at a fuel depot in the Rostov Region, which started on August 28 as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, has been completely extinguished, the Kamensky district administration told TASS.

"The fire has been completely extinguished," the source said.

Earlier, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev reported that on August 28, a fuel depot caught a fire as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kamensky district. There were no casualties. A week after the fire, the head of the district said that the fire was localized.