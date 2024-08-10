Russia evacuates over 76,000 people from border areas in Kursk Region

KURSK, August 10. /TASS/. More than 76,000 people have been evacuated from border areas in the Kursk Region, spokesman for the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s interdepartmental operational headquarters Artyom Sharov said.

"An interdepartmental operational headquarters for the provision of assistance to the population in border areas of the Kursk Region has been set up and is still operating in the city of Kursk. Resettling residents to safer places has been a priority of its work. A total of over 76,000 people have been temporarily resettled since this work began," he told reporters.

According to Sharov, more than 4,400 residents of the region’s border areas have been placed in some 60 temporary accommodations in eight Russian regions, including the Kursk Region itself.

On August 6, Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk region. Russian forces continue to eliminate Ukrainian formations near the state border.