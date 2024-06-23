Putin in touch with the military, social bloc after attack on Sevastopol — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is in touch with the government’s social bloc and the military after Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The president is in contact with the leadership of the social and healthcare bloc. The main task now is to offer all necessary assistance to those hurt. The president is also in touch with the military," he said.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the Kiev regime on Sunday stages a terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions. Four missiles were shot down by Russian air defense systems. One more missile exploded over the city. According to the city’s governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, five people were killed, including three children. More than 120 others were hurt.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism.