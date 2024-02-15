Fire in Izvestia Hall building in downtown Moscow localized

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. A fire has been localized in three uninhabited buildings near the Izvestia Hall building in downtown Moscow, operational services told TASS.

"Now the fire has been localized. No casualties have been reported," the source said.

The fire in downtown Moscow broke out in the morning of February 15. Initially, its area was 800 square meters, later it grew to 1,500 square meters. It was ranked as a category three fire on the five-point severity scale. Thanks to the firefighters the fire did not spread to the Izvestia Hall building itself. Three separate buildings in the yard area burned, and one of them collapsed.