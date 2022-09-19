Eight people injured in ammonia leak in Novosibirsk refrigeration plant building

TASS, September 19. An ammonia leak took place on the second floor of the Novosibirsk refrigeration plant building, there are eight casualties, the emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"There was an ammonia leak on the second floor in the building of the Novosibirsk refrigeration plant on Sibiryakov Gvardeitsev Street, house 54. As a result, eight people were injured and taken to a medical facility", the source said. According to him, 300 people evacuated from the building on their own.

At the moment, the pipes where the ammonia leak occurred are blocked. Specialists are working at the site. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Novosibirsk refrigeration plant is a logistics center for processing, storage and sale of food. Various types of goods from more than a hundred companies are stored there.