Kherson loses power, water supply for second time in one week

KHERSON, August 27. /TASS/. Kherson lost power for the second time this week, according to a TASS reporter.

At about 18:30, traffic lights went off, trolleybuses stopped and buildings lost electricity. Water pressure in faucets dropped, and later disappeared completely.

The regional power company, Khersonoblenergo, said on its Telegram channel that the reason behind the power outage is being investigated. The company urged local residents to unplug electric appliances, since a power surge may happen once power supply is restored.a

On Thursday, power was gone in Melitopol, Energodar and a number of other Zaporozhye Region settlements, due to Ukrainian shelling of Energodar, where the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located. In addition, a disruption at a distribution station on the Melitopol power line shut down power supply to the Kherson Region, causing water supply disruption in the region.