One of those hurt in glacier collapse in Caucasus in serious condition — medics

CHERKESSK, September 14. /TASS/. One of those hurt when a glacier collapsed in the North Caucasian Karachay-Cherkessia Republic is in a serious condition, Batyr Khapayev, acting chief physician of the Karachai central hospital, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Those hurt will be taken to our hospital, but so far they have not yet been brought down the mountain. Several ambulance cars are waiting. I was preliminarily told that there are three injured and one dead. I cannot say anything more. One of them is in a serious condition and two are in a stable condition," he said.

Meanwhile, first deputy chief of the emergencies ministry’s republican department, Dmitry Pomogaibo, said that the group of tourists who were hurt in the glacier descent had not been registered with the emergencies services.

Reports about the collapse of a part of the Alibek glacier in Dombay, a mountainous territory in Karachay-Cherkessia, came at about 15:00 Moscow time. Six tourists from Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and Krasnoyarsk Territory were caught in sliding ice. A rescue operation is underway.

A spokesman for the regional prosecutor’s office told TASS earlier that one person had died and five more had been hurt.