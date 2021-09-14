One tourist killed, two injured after glacier break in Russia’s North Caucasus — source

MOSCOW, September 14. / TASS /. One tourist has been killed and two more have been injured during the descent of a glacier in the Karachay-Cherkessia mountains, located on Russia’s North Caucasus, the emergency services told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the Alibek gorge in the Dombay village, a part of the glacier collapsed at an altitude of 2,200 meters. A group of six tourists got hit by it. One of them died and two were injured," the source said.

According to the emergency services, the regional rescuers have been sent to the scene, while a helicopter is ready to take off to help tourists.

The Emergencies Ministry’s press service confirmed the incident. The collapse of a part of the Alibek glacier was reported to the department at 03:11 p.m. Moscow Time. Six tourists from Moscow, the Nizhny Novgorod and Krasnoyarsk Regions fell under it at an altitude of 2,200 meters. Rescuers are working on the spot.