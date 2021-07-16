Engines of crashed An-28 possibly failed due to extraordinary weather — CEO

TOMSK, July 16. /TASS/. Engines of the An-28 plane that made a hard landing near Tomsk could have failed due to extreme weather conditions - a temperature difference of 20 degrees Celsius, the Siberian Light Aviation airline CEO Andrey Bogdanov believes.

"We want to get to the bottom of why such thing could have happened," Bogdanov said, referring to the simultaneous failure of both engines. "We will analyze everything. We do have a hypothesis: extraordinary climate conditions. Because, between the takeoff in Kedrovoye and the 3,000 meter altitude, the temperature dropped by over 20 degrees. This is nonsense. A snap systemic icing happened, this is my personal guess."

The Siberian Light Aviation flight from Kedrovoye to Tomsk disappeared from radars earlier on Friday. According to airline deputy CEO Alexander Geniyevsky, the flight was delayed for 10 hours due to bad weather. The plane crew reported no malfunctions, and the plane was deemed technically sound during the ground inspection.

Later, it was discovered that the plane with 18 people on board made a hard landing. The captain broke his leg, but no passengers or crew members sustained serious injuries. An inspection and a criminal case have been initiated over the incident.