Putin hands down order to provide needed help to those injured in Kazan shooting

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to provide medical and psychological assistance to those who suffered wounds in a school shooting in the city of Kazan, as well as to give assistance to the families of the victims, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
"The president has instructed the government to make sure that those affected, the wounded kids receive medical and psychological assistance, in addition to providing all the necessary help to the families of the victims," he said.