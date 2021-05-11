Authorities tighten security at schools after shooting in Kazan

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The authorities have tightened security and entry restrictions at all of the city's schools after two gunmen opened fire at a local educational establishment, the mayor's office said.

Kids jump out of school windows in Kazan to escape active shooter

"Security at the entrances of all of Kazan' schools have been tightened. Relevant instruction have been issued," the news release runs. Other security measures have been tightened, too.

School shooting

According to a source in the law enforcement two gunmen came to Kazan's school No. 175 on Tuesday morning to open fire. One of them - a 17-year-old - has been detained. According to emergency services 11 were killed.

As per Tatarstan's disaster medicine center, twelve children and one adult have been taken to the hospital.

Tatarstan's information system of electronic education says that the attacked school has 1,049 students and 57 teachers. It was established in 2006.