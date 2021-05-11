Kids jump out of school windows in Kazan to escape active shooter

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Several children have jumped out of the third-floor windows of Public School Number 175 in the Russian city of Kazan after unknown attackers had opened fire inside the building, one of the eyewitnesses told TASS.

"Several kids jumped out of the third-floor windows at some point, presumably in an effort to escape someone who was chasing them," said Dilyara Samigullina who was passing by the school building at the time of the incident.

A law enforcement source told TASS that two people had opened fire in Kazan’s School Number 175. One of the shooters has been detained. According to preliminary information, the person in custody is a 17-year-old teenager.

Eleven people have been killed, another 32 individuals suffered wounds, an emergency source told TASS.