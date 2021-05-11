Two unknown perpetrators open fire at school in Russia’s Kazan

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Two unknown perpetrators opened fire at a school in Russia’s Kazan, injuring several people, a source in the law enforcement informed TASS.

"According to preliminary information, two unknown perpetrators opened fire. There are injured persons, their number and other details [about the incident] are being specified," the source stated.

Law enforcement officers and emergency services are currently working on site.

A source in the regional Health Ministry informed TASS that 21 ambulances had been dispatched to the school, along with medics from the Republican Center of Disaster Medicine. Regional Health Minister Marat Sadykov is currently at the scene, the source said.