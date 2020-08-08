Death toll of crash-landing in India reaches 20 — paper

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The number of people killed in Friday's crash landing of an Air India Express flight in the Indian city of Kozhikode in the State of Kerala has risen to 20, Hindustan Times reported citing local authorities.

The plane’s pilots are among the dead. More than 140 passengers were injured in the accident, some of them seriously.

The landing took place amid heavy rain, and the plane approached the airport twice due to adverse weather conditions. It had 184 passengers on board, including 10 babies, and four crew members. The plane was en route from Dubai (UAE), performing a flight under the program of repatriation of Indian nationals stuck in foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Air India Express is the low-cost subsidiary of India’s flagship air carrier, Air India.