TASS, November 24. A small plane crashed in the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo shortly after takeoff on Sunday, killing at least 23 people, AFP has reported, citing local rescue workers.

Seventeen passengers and two crew members were onboard the plane. Some residents of the neighborhood where the plane crashed could be among the casualties.

The plane was operated by local company Busy Bee. A spokesman for the local airport said there were no survivors in the crash.