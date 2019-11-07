Russian investigators: Novorossiysk oil depot blaze occurred during welding work

KRASNODAR, November 7. /TASS/. An oil storage tank in the Grushovaya oil depot of the Sheskharis oil transshipment complex in Novorossiysk occurred during welding operations, according to preliminary information, the press service of the Investigative Directorate for the Krasnodar Region of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS on Thursday.

Krasnodar Region’s Health Ministry earlier told TASS that six people were rushed to the hospital to be examined by doctors after the fire. An emergency source said that three of them were in grave condition.

"According to the information available, the fire could have broken out during welding work," an Investigative Committee official said. She specified that investigators are running a check.

An oil storage tank covering an area of 200 square meters went up in flames at the Grushovaya oil depot of the Sheskharis oil transfer complex in Novorossiysk on Thursday. The blaze scorched 200 square meters, before being put out, with no reported deaths.