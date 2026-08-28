Bank of Russia buys $68.64 mln worth of yuan with August 27 settlement

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased yuan worth 5.9 bln rubles ($68.64 mln) on the domestic market with settlement on August 27, 2026, according to data published on the regulator’s website.

Foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlement on August 26 totaled 6 bln rubles ($69.81 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market through the Moscow Exchange’s foreign exchange section using the yuan-ruble instrument.