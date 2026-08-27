Russian stocks close mixed on Thursday

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed mixed on Thursday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 1.07% to 2,093.4 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.9% to 767.23 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 21 kopecks to 12.81 rubles.

BCS World of Investment believes the MOEX Index could continue its recovery and attempt to break through the nearest resistance level around 2,150 points, while the yuan exchange rate may attempt to breach the psychologically significant level of 13 rubles in the coming sessions.

According to Freedom Global, the MOEX Index may trade within the 2,050-2,150-point range on Friday. Forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates for Friday are 85-87 rubles, 99-101 rubles, and 12.5-13 rubles, respectively.

Tsifra Broker sees no visible signs of a reversal in the trend of the ruble’s weakening. From a technical standpoint, exchange rates could shift toward the upper limits of the 12.6-13-ruble range against the Chinese yuan, the 85-87-ruble range against the dollar, and the 99-101-ruble range against the euro.