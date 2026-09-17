Russia's international reserves up $4.7 bln to $758.2 bln in a week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves rose by $4.7 billion over the week, reaching $758.2 billion as of September 11, 2026, according to official data released by the Bank of Russia.

"As of the end of the day on September 11, 2026, international reserves stood at $758.2 billion, an increase of $4.7 billion – or 0.6% – over the week, driven primarily by positive revaluation," the regulator noted.

As of September 4, the volume of reserves was $753.5 billion.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.