Russia’s budget revenues rising, exceeding forecasts — PM

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced growth rates of budget revenues outpacing projected figures.

"Budget revenues are rising, having exceeded 18.64 trillion rubles ($216.5 bln - TASS), which is significantly higher than projected," he said at a government meeting.

Mishustin also highlighted the changing the structure of budget revenues, adding that the share of non-oil and gas revenues has already surpassed 80% of the total amount. "Our economy is undergoing significant diversification toward sectors producing goods with higher value added," he said.