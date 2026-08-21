Russia expects major economic forum during Arab summit

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia expects to host a major economic summit on the sidelines of the Russia-Arab summit, Anton Kobyakov, Russian presidential adviser and executive secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) Organizing Committee, told TASS in an interview ahead of the event.

"We will certainly announce summit dates as soon as all conditions have been met. Hopefully, a high-profile economic event will be held on the sidelines [of the summit]," he said.

The implementation of specific projects under agreements signed at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and the Russian Energy Week is now being discussed, Kobyakov noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Vladivostok on September 1-4. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of the People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the forum’s general media partner.