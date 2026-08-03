New SJ-100 will be able to land on short runways

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR /Khabarovsk region/, August 3. /TASS/. The new SJ-100 aircraft has been equipped with horizontal winglets, allowing it to land on runways approximately 1,900 meters long, Yegor Popov, director of the Komsomolsk-on-Amur production center of the Regional Aircraft branch of PJSC Yakovlev, told reporters.

"An additional airstair has been installed directly on the [SJ-100] aircraft. The aircraft now carries an onboard airstair to disembark passengers at unprepared airfields. This was not available on the older modification. Horizontal winglets have been applied, allowing the aircraft to land on shorter runways – the runway length currently required by the aircraft is 1,900 meters," he said.

Popov noted that all systems in the SJ-100 had been successfully import-substituted.

"This includes the windshield wiper system, the engine, the hydraulic system, the aircraft's power supply, and the onboard flight control system. <...> All of these systems have been replaced with Russian counterparts," he said.

Earlier, Khabarovsk Krai Governor Dmitry Demeshin told TASS that 27 aircraft were in various stages of readiness at the PJSC Yakovlev branch, and 42 aircraft had been contracted for domestic companies. According to him, high demand is projected for the SJ-100, including for domestic airlines and regional transportation in the Far East.