Kazakhstan, Russia have implemented 122 cooperation projects out of planned 177 — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia have implemented 122 of the 177 planned projects with a total value of $22.4 bln, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

"The portfolio of industrial cooperation between our countries comprises 177 joint projects with a total value of around $53 bln. <...> To date, 122 projects worth $22.4 bln have already been implemented," he said at the Innoprom plenary session in Yekaterinburg.

The projects span sectors such as mechanical engineering, metallurgy, the chemical and petrochemical industries, the production of modern construction materials, and others, Bektenov noted.

"We value the level of cooperation achieved and are firmly committed to further expanding our comprehensive partnership," he said. The premier also reiterated Astana’s position that bilateral cooperation between the two countries is "developing dynamically in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance" thanks to the "efforts of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia."

The 16th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg from July 6 to 9. The partner country is the Republic of Indonesia. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region. TASS is the event’s general news agency.