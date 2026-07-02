Arctic Floating University departs from Murmansk heading for Novaya Zemlya

ARKHANGELSK, July 2. /TASS/. The Arctic Floating University expedition left Murmansk for Novaya Zemlya, the expedition's leader Alexander Saburov told TASS. This year, it is for the first time that the expedition voyage onboard the Professor Molchanov scientific research vessel starts not from Arkhangelsk, but from Murmansk.

"We are heading for Novaya Zemlya," the expedition's leader said. "This year, it is for the first time that the expedition starts from Murmansk, the distance from Murmansk to the starting point is somewhat shorter than from Arkhangelsk, we are saving about one day. Of course, this has complicated the expedition logistics, as we had to send from Arkhangelsk about one and a half tons of cargo: equipment, reagents. Anyway, we hope the efforts will pay off and we will have additional time for work."

This year, the expedition will focus on exploring the Barents Sea's northeastern part. The voyage program consists of two blocks: sea and land operations. Specialists have planned three ocean sections in the water area, which will depend on the ice conditions, the expedition's leader continued. Near Novaya Zemlya's north, it is currently favorable from the Barents Sea side, but the Kara Sea is arctic this year, and cohesive ice lies now along the archipelago's entire eastern coast. Therefore, as yet the expedition plans going ashore on the west coast - from the Russian Harbor to Cape Zhelaniya.

As for Franz Josef Land, the expedition participants hope to work both in the archipelago's southern part and also to approach other islands. "We will try getting deeper into the archipelago, we have a long list of locations that are very interesting, both in the center and in the east of Franz Josef Land: the Heiss Island, of course, the Hooker Island, and possibly even the Champ Island," the expedition leader said.

A hydrometeorology station and several buildings of the Krenkel polar observatory are on the Heiss Island, buildings of the first Soviet polar station in the archipelago are on the Hooker Island, and the Champ Island is known for spherical stones - from small ones to giant.

Ground-based research

The voyage onboard the Professor Molchanov features 54 people, including 27 students and postgraduates from 14 scientific and scientific educational institutions. Among them, for the first time the expedition features a student of the Siberian Federal University, who is going to explore Arctic insects. This year, the expedition will resume studies of diptera in the polar archipelagos, as previous studies were conducted ten years ago.

"The study of this group, which is very important for ecosystems, again will be conducted by a specialist from the Russian Academy of Sciences' Zoology Institute - how they get to the north, what contributes to this, what similarities and differences there are between Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land. During the expedition, imago larvae of diptera will be collected in reservoirs, and already onboard the larvae will develop into insects," the expedition's leader said.

The Arctic Floating University will continue microbiology research in several areas. Specialists have found that bacteria from southern latitudes with a high level of pathogenicity exist in the Arctic, and it has been proven that they are brought there by migratory birds. During one of the earlier expeditions, a new bacteriophage was discovered - it may be used to fight various infections. Scientists believe there are other bacterial viruses in high latitudes that may be helpful in creating drugs against pathogenic microorganisms.

During the voyage, researchers will observe seabirds and mammals, will analyze the marine waste distribution, and will sample water, soil, bottom sediments and air for various types of pollutants. Students will have a big educational program, as all teachers will deliver lectures in their fields.

The expedition plans to return to Murmansk on July 22.

About the expedition

The 20th voyage of the Arctic Floating University scientific and educational expedition will run from July 1 to July 22, 2026 on board the Professor Molchanov scientific research vessel. The expedition organizers are: the Lomonosov Northern Arctic Federal University and the Northern Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Sevhydromet). The project's official sponsors and partners are: the Russian Federation's Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Russian Geographical Society, general sponsor - VTB, the Norilsk Nickel Company, and the Floating University Coordination Center based at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT).