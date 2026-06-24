Price of Brent oil down below $76 per barrel on London’s ICE

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for August 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has fallen below $76 per barrel for the first time since March 2, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 6:01 a.m. Moscow time (3:01 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 1.48% at $75.94 a barrel.

By 6:06 a.m. Moscow time (3:06 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent had narrowed losses to 1.1% reaching $76.23 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August 2026 delivery was down by 2.07% at $72.33 per barrel.