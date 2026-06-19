Russian wheat exports to Georgia up 24.7% in January-May

TBILISI, June 19. /TASS/. Georgia imported more than 128,000 metric tons of wheat from Russia in January-May of this year, up 24.7% year-on-year, according to data from Georgia's National Statistics Office analyzed by TASS.

According to the statistics agency, imports of Russian wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) totaled 128,405.9 metric tons worth $33.3 mln during the first five months of the year. This exceeded the corresponding 2025 figure by 24.7%.

Overall, Georgia purchased 142,700 metric tons of wheat worth $36.8 mln this year. In addition to Russia, wheat was supplied to Georgia by Kazakhstan (7,800 metric tons), the UAE (6,400 metric tons), as well as smaller quantities from Belarus (21.6 metric tons), Turkey (5.5 metric tons), and Germany (0.6 metric tons).