Georgia's wine exports to Russia down 8.6% in January-May

TBILISI, June 19. /TASS/. Georgia exported more than 19,000 metric tons of wine to Russia in January-May this year, down 8.6% from the same period of 2025, according to data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.

In total, Georgia exported 19,061 metric tons of wine to Russia worth $55.9 mln during the first five months of the year. In January-May 2025, the figure stood at 20,856.8 metric tons worth about $57.6 mln. The decline over the five-month period was driven by a 41.6% drop in wine exports to Russia in May.

Overall, Georgia exported 30,000 metric tons of wine worth $93.1 mln this year, down 8.8% compared with the first five months of last year. Poland ranked second after Russia among importers of Georgian wine this year, purchasing 2,700 metric tons. It was followed by Ukraine (1,700 metric tons), China (1,400 metric tons), Belarus (962.3 metric tons), Kazakhstan (799.3 metric tons), and other countries.