Russian stock market rises at start of trading

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing growth at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.24%, reaching 2,447.12 and 1,050.85 points, respectively. At the opening of the Moscow Exchange, the yuan rose by 1.1 kopecks, standing at 10.8 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index had accelerated its growth to 2,449.37 points (+0.33%), while the RTS index stood at 1,051.82 points (+0.33%). Meanwhile, the yuan rose to 10.843 rubles (+5.35 kopecks).