UAC to produce 6-12 Il-114-300s per year

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) estimates production volume of the Il-114-300 aircraft at 6 to 12 per year depending on demand, with the first aircraft to be produced in 2026, UAC chief executive Vadim Badekha said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We estimate the planned production volume between 6 and 12 per year depending on demand. We don’t foresee any issues with the production of this aircraft; the first aircraft will be produced this year," he said.

Several regions are competing to receive the first batches of Il-114-300s, Badekha added. "We believe we will meet the existing demand," he noted.

The Industry and Trade Ministry said in May that the Il-114-300 aircraft had completed an additional stage of certification testing in the Arctic. The Il-114-300 is being developed in cooperation with Rostec state corporation enterprises under the auspices of the Il company of the United Aircraft Corporation. It is a modernized version of the Il-114 turboprop aircraft.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.