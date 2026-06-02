Most powerful Leader nuclear icebreaker to reach Rosatom in Dec 2029

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of the Lider (Leader) project, named Rossiya, is scheduled to be delivered to the fleet at the end of 2029, Federal State Unitary Enterprise Atomflot (part of the Rosatom State Corporation) told TASS.

"The launch is planned for March 2028, with delivery in December 2029," Atomflot’s press service reported.

The lead nuclear icebreaker, Rossiya, of Project 10510 Leader, is being built in Bolshoy Kamen Bay in the Primorsky Region at the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex. This icebreaker is expected to be the most powerful in the world, more than doubling the capacity of existing icebreakers. The vessel is 47.7 meters wide, nearly 210 meters long, and has a shaft output of 120 MW.

"The commissioning of the lead nuclear icebreaker, Rossiya, of Project 10510 will contribute to the development of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor and the Northern Sea Route," Atomflot emphasized.

Russia’s nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet consists of eight nuclear-powered vessels, including the 50 Let Pobedy, Yamal, Taimyr, and Vaigach, as well as the newest Project 22220 icebreakers Arktika, Sibir, Ural, and Yakutia.

The Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg is also building the Chukotka, Stalingrad, and Leningrad Project 22220 icebreakers.