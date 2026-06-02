UAC considering possibility of attracting private investment in future

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) is considering the possibility of attracting private investment in the future, but must first achieve sustainable financial performance indicators, UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our immediate goal is to reach a position where we will be able to attract such investments, should a decision be made. The possibility depends on the timing and on whether such a mechanism would be of interest to us, but our goal for the coming years is to become profitable, efficient, and transparent," he said in response to a question about the possibility of attracting private investment.

Badekha also noted that UAC expects to post a profit in 2026 and maintain positive financial results in the coming years.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The program is focused on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The agenda includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the International Youth Forum "Day of the Future," and the Pharmaceutical Security Forum. The cultural program will feature the Petersburg Seasons festival, as well as the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.