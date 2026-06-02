Ilyushin Il-114-300 aircraft to receive certification in near future — UAC

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Ilyushin Il-114-300 regional aircraft will receive certification in the near future, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) CEO Vadim Badekha said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026).

"The Il-114-300 has completed certification flights, and we expect to receive certification in the near future," he said.

The Il-114-300 is being developed through broad cooperation among Rostec enterprises under the leadership of Ilyushin, a company within United Aircraft Corporation. It is a modernized version of the Il-114 turboprop aircraft.

Earlier, the Industry and Trade Ministry reported that the Il-114-300 had completed an additional stage of certification tests in the Arctic.

As Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov previously said, production of 12 Il-114 aircraft per year is planned by 2030. The first three aircraft are expected to be delivered to the Second Arkhangelsk Aviation Detachment.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The program is focused on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The agenda includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the International Youth Forum "Day of the Future," and the Pharmaceutical Security Forum. The cultural program will feature the Petersburg Seasons festival, as well as the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.