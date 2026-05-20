Russian minister announces increase in food supplies to China

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Food supplies from Russia to China have increased significantly, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told the Izvestia daily.

"Food supplies from Russia to China have increased significantly, as has the range of products being shipped. By the way, this is partly a result of these kinds of visits since many barriers have been removed. But it’s not just food that’s at stake; for example, shipments of chemical products are expanding, again from Russia to China and from China to Russia," he said.

In recent months, imports have also been picking up, including mechanical engineering imports and investment imports, the minister noted. "The kind we need from China to Russia," he said.