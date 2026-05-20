Agriculture trade turnover between Russia, China up 21% in 2025 — minister

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Agriculture turnover between Russia and China gained 21% to $11 bln in 2025, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut told the Izvestia daily.

"Trade turnover [between Russia and China] increased by 21% last year to $11 bln," she said.

Russia is growing in its relationship with China, the minister noted. "As China grows, so do we. There is parity in growth here," she stressed.

"The goal is to supply consumer goods with Russian tastes because Chinese citizens and residents like our products," Lut added.