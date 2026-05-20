Russia, China note importance of scientific, technical, innovative cooperation — statement

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing emphasized the importance of scientific, technological, and innovative cooperation in a joint statement following talks between the leaders of Russia and China in Beijing.

"The parties believe deepening scientific, technical and innovative cooperation is of great strategic importance for increasing the pace of development and enhancing the international competitiveness of the two countries. The parties will continue to strengthen their cooperation in fundamental and applied sciences and advanced technologies, conduct high-level joint research, regularly select research projects, continually improve their funding mechanisms, actively promote mutual access to megascience projects, and jointly achieve breakthrough results," the statement reads.

The Russian and Chinese sides will continue "to promote the strengthening of scientific and technical contacts and the mobility of young scientists, as well as their joint training, deepen specialized cooperation within the framework of multilateral formats, including BRICS, SCO, APEC, and G20, and jointly unleash the potential of scientific and technical innovations to promote the socio-economic development of the two countries," according to the document.